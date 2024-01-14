The Enterprise-D Joke That Got Axed From Star Trek: The Next Generation's Finale

The final episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," called "All Good Things..." (May 23, 1994) saw Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) becoming unstuck in time, very similar to what happened in Kurt Vonnegut's novel "Slaughterhouse-Five." Picard finds himself in his present, but frequently traveling uncontrollably to a point seven years in his past, just before the first episode of "Next Generation." Then, just as uncontrollably, Picard would be thrown several decades into his future, now a bearded old man wrestling with a brain ailment. Picard's time jumps, it seems, are a test of Q (John De Lancie), the trickster god intent on gauging humanity's moral worthiness for space travel.

The future sequences would likely be most fascinating to Trekkies. Where would the "NextGen" characters be in several decades? Would the Enterprise-D still be in use? Would their careers change? Would the show's main characters remain friends or drift apart? As it so happens, yes on all counts. Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) was now a starship captain, and Geordi (LeVar Burton) was now a novelist. Data (Brent Spiner) was now a professor, Worf (Michael Dorn) an ambassador, and Riker (Jonathan Frakes) was still a careerist. Troi (Marina Sirtis) had died.

In 2014, the writers of "All Good Things...," Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga, reminisced about making the episode with Yahoo! News, talking about how the story came into being, and how they were both working double duty, writing the feature film "Star Trek: Generations" at the same time. They also revealed a subplot — relegated only to an early draft — wherein the "NextGen" characters would have to steal the Enterprise-D from a ship museum ... and how little Starfleet cared for the ship's actual history.