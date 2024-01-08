Cool Stuff: RSVLTS New Pixar Hoodies Celebrate Monsters Inc., Coco, Toy Story & More

First, let's go back to the very beginning of Pixar Animation's history. The famous red star ball seen on the blue hoodie has been part of Pixar's DNA since their very first computer animated short, "Luxo Jr.," which features the famous desk lamp that hops into the frame to become part of the animation studio's logo before every movie. The lamp famously flattens the ball in the logo, but fans can spot the ball appearing somewhere in every single Pixar movie as an Easter egg. The ball is actually featured rather prominently in Pixar's first feature-length film, "Toy Story," which is where that second hoodie comes into play. The hoodie is covered with the green aliens from the Pizza Planet claw machine, but in between them you can spot Buzz Lightyear and Woody trying to make their way through the swarm.

RSVLTS

Stepping a bit further forward on the Pixar timeline, we've got two extremely colorful hoodies with mesmerizing patterns. "Monsters Inc." comes to life with a hoodie covered in the countless doors that give monsters access to children's bedrooms around the world. Peeking in and out of the doors, you can spot Mike and Sully, their little kid counterpart Boo, the scheming Randall, and the long green claw of an unknown monster reaching throughout the shirt. Meanwhile, "Coco" gets a similar treatment with a bunch of characters from the movie, several spirit animals, musical notes, skulls, and a certain guitar. The colors really pop with each of these, and they will likely catch plenty of eyes when you wear them outside of the house.

All of these Pixar hoodies are available on the RSVLTS website now for $75 each.