Cool Stuff: New RSVLTS Willy Wonka Shirt Collection Throws It Back To The Classic Movie
A new take on Roald Dahl's beloved chocolatier Willy Wonka is hitting theaters this week courtesy of "Paddington" director Paul King. "Dune" star Timothée Chalamet throws on the top hat and purple coat as a young Wonka trying to find his way in an unfamiliar place while attempting to open his own chocolate shop. Of course, we all know that Wonka turns out to be one of the greatest and strangest candy makers in the whole world, thanks to Gene Wilder's stellar performance in the classic 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." So while Chalamet's Willy is still rising (yes, I know what that sounds like, and I'm not changing it), Wilder's Wonka remains the king of candy, and that's why RSVLTS is throwing it back to the original movie for their new shirt collection.
Inspired by Mel Stuart's beloved musical satire, the new "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" collection from RSVLTS features some classic graphics that will make fans of the movie smile. From the shirt that is packed with old school Wonka chocolate bars to the one that looks exactly like the lickable wallpaper featuring fruit and snozberries. Plus, there's one with a 1970s artistic aesthetic inspired by the factory itself, and a pattern featuring a variety of famous iconography from the whole movie.
Take a look at the RSVLTS "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" collection below!
We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams
First up, the "You've Got a Golden Ticket" shirt featuring the classic Wonka chocolate bar in various stages of wrapping. One is pristine and closed up tight, one has been opened and ready to eat with chocolate squares exposed, and of course, another reveals the shimmering Golden Ticket that lands you a trip to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Next, shifting away from the chocolate, there's the lickable wallpaper-inspired "Go Ahead, Try It" shirt that has the exact same pattern as the wallpaper featured in the movie (with the film's logo snuck in there). Sadly, when you lick it, there's only a fabric taste, but you probably don't want people coming up and licking your shirt. Or maybe you do. I'm not here to kink-shame.
Shall we press on? Next, there's a colorful "Pure Imagination" shirt paying tribute to our introduction to the factory. It shows off all the candy trees with lollipops and gummy bears, the cream-spotted mushrooms, gumball bushes, and if you look ever so carefully, the little teacup flowers that Wonka sips out of. Keeping up with the sights of the factory, the final "Wonderful World of Willy Wonka" shirt has a pattern that has Wonka bars, golden tickets, fizzy lifting drinks, Oompa Loompas, Everlasting Gobstoppers, the famous Hsaw Aknow, that tricky contract, and many more references to the film's iconography.
All the shirts are available in men and women styles, in the RSVLTS Kunuflex material, which is airy and stretchy. Order them now at their website!