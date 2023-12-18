Cool Stuff: New RSVLTS Willy Wonka Shirt Collection Throws It Back To The Classic Movie

A new take on Roald Dahl's beloved chocolatier Willy Wonka is hitting theaters this week courtesy of "Paddington" director Paul King. "Dune" star Timothée Chalamet throws on the top hat and purple coat as a young Wonka trying to find his way in an unfamiliar place while attempting to open his own chocolate shop. Of course, we all know that Wonka turns out to be one of the greatest and strangest candy makers in the whole world, thanks to Gene Wilder's stellar performance in the classic 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." So while Chalamet's Willy is still rising (yes, I know what that sounds like, and I'm not changing it), Wilder's Wonka remains the king of candy, and that's why RSVLTS is throwing it back to the original movie for their new shirt collection.

Inspired by Mel Stuart's beloved musical satire, the new "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" collection from RSVLTS features some classic graphics that will make fans of the movie smile. From the shirt that is packed with old school Wonka chocolate bars to the one that looks exactly like the lickable wallpaper featuring fruit and snozberries. Plus, there's one with a 1970s artistic aesthetic inspired by the factory itself, and a pattern featuring a variety of famous iconography from the whole movie.

Take a look at the RSVLTS "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" collection below!