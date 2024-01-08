Where To Stream Succession, Which Just Dominated The Golden Globes

This year's Golden Globes witnessed a few award sweeps on the television front — with FX's "The Bear" snagging three awards and Netflix's "Beef" also winning in multiple categories — but it was HBO's "Succession" that took the crown. Apart from breaking the record with 8 Golden Globe nominations across categories, "Succession" took home the "Best Drama Series" award, along with wins for three cast members, namely Matthew Macfadyen (Best Male Supporting Actor, Drama), Kieran Culkin (Best Male Actor, Drama), and Sarah Snook (Best Female Actor, Drama). These accolades are well-deserved; "Succession" is both a critical darling and beloved by fans who watched the riveting, nail-biting four-season series at home.

While the first three seasons of "Succession" etched a dramatically interesting portrait of the Roys, who are all flawed and despicable in their own ways, the final season ushered in a bittersweetness as their empire crumbled under the weight of family in-fighting. The cringe-inducing theatrics of the characters and the tragicomedy of their downfall made for brilliant television, with a story that loops in on itself like a nightmarish, self-aware ouroboros.

Here's how you can stream "Succession," and witness the warring Roy dynasty in all their glory.