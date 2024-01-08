Where To Stream Succession, Which Just Dominated The Golden Globes
This year's Golden Globes witnessed a few award sweeps on the television front — with FX's "The Bear" snagging three awards and Netflix's "Beef" also winning in multiple categories — but it was HBO's "Succession" that took the crown. Apart from breaking the record with 8 Golden Globe nominations across categories, "Succession" took home the "Best Drama Series" award, along with wins for three cast members, namely Matthew Macfadyen (Best Male Supporting Actor, Drama), Kieran Culkin (Best Male Actor, Drama), and Sarah Snook (Best Female Actor, Drama). These accolades are well-deserved; "Succession" is both a critical darling and beloved by fans who watched the riveting, nail-biting four-season series at home.
While the first three seasons of "Succession" etched a dramatically interesting portrait of the Roys, who are all flawed and despicable in their own ways, the final season ushered in a bittersweetness as their empire crumbled under the weight of family in-fighting. The cringe-inducing theatrics of the characters and the tragicomedy of their downfall made for brilliant television, with a story that loops in on itself like a nightmarish, self-aware ouroboros.
Here's how you can stream "Succession," and witness the warring Roy dynasty in all their glory.
When can Succession be streamed, rented, or purchased?
Whether you have already watched the first three seasons of "Succession" and aim to catch up with the unforgettable finale, or wish to watch the entire series in one go, you will need a subscription to Max (formerly known as HBO Max). Subscriptions for Max start at $9.99 per month (ad-supported version with HD resolution) and Max also offers an ad-free tier at $15.99 per month, which provides up to 30 downloads for offline viewing. In case you wish to stream to four devices at the same time and are looking for Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos, along with 100 offline downloads, Max's Ultimate Ad-Free tier is available at $19.99 per month. Apart from this, if your cable package includes Max, "Succession" can be directly accessed once you sign up on the platform.
Bundle subscriptions are also another option. Hulu offers an addition of Max to the platform's base plan of $7.99 per month, for an extra $15.99 per month. If you feel confident that you can binge-watch the whole show in a week, Prime Video offers a 7-day free trial that includes "Succession" among its titles. Once that ends, the series can be streamed on Prime Video by adding the Max channel, or you can buy individual episodes at various prices. The complete series can also be purchased on Apple iTunes for $79.99, if you want to rewatch it whenever you want.
The series finale of "Succession" aired May 28, 2023, on HBO.