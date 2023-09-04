A Deleted Scene From Succession's Finale Would Have Been A Very On-Brand Roman Moment

For every incredible moment in "Succession," ten more never made it off the cutting room floor. As the show drew to a close and storylines were tied up with a bow, hilarious jokes and poignant moments were edited out. In the finale, the Roy siblings have reverted to their childhood selves, for better or for worse. The sibling dynamics are at their strongest, including the quippy back-and-forth between Roman and Shiv. As it turns out, a line that could have been one of Roman's best insults never made it into the show.

Shiv's quest to become CEO of her late father's media empire is finally thwarted in the eleventh hour. Playing a double agent has blown up in her face and left her politically vulnerable, while her pregnancy leaves her physically vulnerable (Sarah Snook, whose performance as Shiv has earned her an Emmy nomination, was also pregnant during filming). Shiv is forced to team up with her siblings for a final chance at holding onto the family business, a multi-billion dollar company that is about to be sold out from under them.

It's not often that the Roy siblings come together, but the fourth season finds them collaborating perhaps more than any other. At the beginning and end of the season, they are working together — albeit a bit reluctantly — while still covertly trying to manipulate the others into benefitting their own best interests. The final episode forces them to collaborate again if they have any chance at all of hanging onto Waystar and, unfortunately for everyone, the only option for the top job is Kendall.

"She's boxed into a corner," Snook explained her character's position to Variety. "So she has to go with Kendall. And again, there's that sibling relationship — so seductive when they're all getting along well."