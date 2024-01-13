Jessica Henwick's Absence In The Last Jedi Was Due To An Unfortunate Misunderstanding

Everyone (well, every cinephile) has their private list of actors who they think should be in more movies. Jessica Henwick is on my list.

The only feeling I can remember from watching "The Defenders" is being charmed by her performance as Colleen Wing. So much so that I was half-tempted to go back and watch "Iron Fist" (emphasis on half). Thankfully, I've had more options since then.

Henwick's plucky charisma carries her through both comedy and action hero roles (see "Love and Monsters," where she does both), and it pains me when she's stuck in uninspired movies like "Underwater" or "The Gray Man." That said, she is a scene-stealer in "The Matrix Resurrections" as Bugs (as in Bunny), the blue-haired hacker who reawakens Neo (Keanu Reeves).

She's even got some directing chops; in 2022, she made and starred in her own short film, "Bus Girl," about June, an aspiring chef working in a restaurant. Shot on a Xiaomi 11 phone, Henwick uses sweeping pans to reflect the bustle of the kitchen and June's big dreams.

2022 was also the year that Henwick cemented her comedy chops in "Glass Onion," the second in Rian Johnson's Benoit Blanc murder mystery movie series. She plays Peg, the hyper-competent assistant to buffoonish and insensitive fashion designer Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) — one of Peg's first scenes is her literally putting out one of Birdie's fires.

Beforehand, Henwick had a small part in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as Resistance pilot Jessika Pava (after losing out on the lead role of Rey). In case you didn't know, Johnson also directed "Star Wars" Episode VIII — "The Last Jedi," the sequel to "The Force Awakens." However, neither Jessica nor Jessika shows up in that film. Henwick herself asked why she wasn't brought back when she finally met Johnson.