Robert Downey Jr. Has An Unexpected Pick For 'The Best Marvel Movie Ever'

While discussing the best Marvel films, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk, said that he felt like "Guardians of the Galaxy" changed things for the MCU in a really positive way because it wasn't as connected to the other films. Downey agreed, and even pointed out that his agreement was unusual:

"'Galaxy' in some ways is the best Marvel movie ever. And it's odd for someone with — on occasion — an ego the size of mine to actually say that."

It seems like a total no-brainer now, with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy containing some of the most beloved films of the MCU. But back when the first movie was in production, everyone at Marvel Studios was a little nervous about whether or not it could work. After all, the characters in "Guardians" aren't exactly your standard Marvel hero fare, with a talking tree and raccoon at the center of the chaos, and the tone is totally different. It's funny, it's weird, and it's way more audacious than any of its MCU siblings, and that's exactly why it works. Even if some folks disagree and think it's a weaker MCU outing, Iron Man himself thinks it's the best, and that has to count for something.