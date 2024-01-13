This Simpsons Batman Parody Has An Undeniable Similarity With A Real DC Comic

"The Simpsons" has a long history of parodying Batman. Bart Simpson has the masked alter ego Bartman, who even starred in his own six-issue spin-off comic. Season 4 classic "Mr. Plow," one of the best "Simpsons" episodes, features Adam West as himself; he laments the lack of Robin (and the Batusi dance) in the then-contemporary Tim Burton "Batman" movies. You can draw a straight line from West parodying himself like this to his eventual recurring role on "Family Guy."

In "The Simpsons" season 24's "Dark Knight Court," Mr. Burns and Smithers stumble into the Android's Dungeon, where Burns rediscovers his childhood love of comic books. Reading the copyright-friendly "Detection Comics," Monty has his "he just like me FR!" moment with Batman ("reclusive millionaire, stately mansion, damaged psyche"). So, he decides to become a caped crusader of the night as Fruit Bat Man, whose exploits are scored to music much like Hans Zimmer's operatic "Dark Knight" trilogy score.

Of course, there are no actual supervillains in Springfield, nor does Burns have the athletic ability or detective skills to fight them if there were. So, Smithers just pays people to pretend to be criminals and/or victims, allowing the unsuspecting Burns to act out his superhero fantasies.

The story is pretty out there; part of me thinks it would be more at home in a "Treehouse of Horror" episode, a la "Bartman Begins" in season 18's "Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Three Times." However, it at least ties into the episode's A-plot by the end. Bart is on trial for seemingly disrupting the Springfield Easter celebration, but Fruit Bat Man catches the real culprit: Groundskeeper Willie. It's unclear if episode writers Billy Kimball and Ian Maxtone-Graham knew this, but "Dark Knight Court" has a similar premise to a real Batman comic.