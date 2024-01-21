Leonardo DiCaprio Had An Annoying Habit On Killers Of The Flower Moon

Adding improv to a film is a bit like adding truffle to a recipe: a little goes a long way. And when you're making a movie with a legendary director like Martin Scorsese, the script likely doesn't need any creative seasoning at all. Leonardo DiCaprio found this out on the set of "Killers of the Flower Moon," in which he plays brainless criminal Ernest Burkhart.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal profile, Scorsese recalled that he found himself side-eyeing DiCaprio's attempts to improve upon the great script from himself and co-writer Eric Roth more than once on set. "Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit," the filmmaker said, referencing DiCaprio's co-star Robert De Niro. "And we'd tell [DiCaprio], 'You don't need that dialogue.'"

This anecdote is extremely funny for a few reasons, including the fact that it feels very in line with the characters the actors play in the film: De Niro is the assured mastermind to DiCaprio's oft-berated underling. There's also just something entertaining about the idea that one of the best actors in the world and one of the best directors in the world called out another undeniably phenomenal actor for apparently being a try-hard. Elsewhere in the profile, Scorsese admitted that DiCaprio's chattiness on set was "endless, endless, endless," whereas De Niro, by contrast, "didn't want to talk." The two leading men clearly took differing approaches to getting inside the heads of their characters, and both methods paid off – even though Lily Gladstone easily bests them both with an incredible performance as Osage oil country killings survivor Mollie Kyle.