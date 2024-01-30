Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom's Alligators Are Completely Inaccurate

During the knuckle-biting climax of Steven Spielberg's 1984 adventure film "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," the title hero (Harrison Ford) finds himself on a rope bridge, suspended 100 feet over a canal in India. Evil henchmen with swords are approaching him from either side, aiming to grab the mystical Sankara stones from his satchel. In the ravine below, vicious crocodiles await, hoping to eat any poor souls who may fall. Indiana Jones, seeing no other way out, extracts a sword and threatens to cut the rope bridge. It's all very exciting.

One can forgive a lot of physical improbabilities in Spielberg's "Indiana Jones" movies, as they tend to be so enjoyable to watch. In the fantasy world of "Indiana Jones," we don't really care about Indy's bodily injuries. Continuity errors only become clear to the audience if Spielberg failed to engage us interestingly (see: "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull") or if we've seen the film over 50 times, and small details begin to emerge from the central story.

As such, those who have seen "Temple of Doom" many, many times, might make note of the above-mentioned Indian crocodiles. Spielberg filmed the animals in mid-close-up, gathering in a group, snapping at the potential meals above. When someone does fall in the water, the crocodiles roll them around in the water, killing and eating them with haste. Indeed, one can see the crocodiles so clearly that any reptile expert will be able to tell you that ... they're not crocodiles.

In a video interview with Insider, Crocodile expert Frank Robb was asked to view a few notable crocodile and alligator scenes from famous movies and give his commentary. He had a lot of corrections for "Temple of Doom."