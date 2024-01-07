The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Goodfellas

Jimmy Conway, as played by Robert De Niro, is not the main character of "Goodfellas," but De Niro gets the center place on the poster. He's the biggest star in the cast, after all, and was already the king of gangster movies after playing a young Vito Corleone in "The Godfather Part II." "Jimmy The Gent" is one of De Niro's scariest roles, even if he spends a lot of his screen time smiling. The actor had previously played the Devil himself (oh, I'm sorry, Louis Cyphre) in "Angel Heart," but nothing in that can beat the cold evil emanating from Jimmy's subtly shifting face during the "Sunshine of Your Love" pull-in shot of "Goodfellas."

The real Conway (James Burke) died in 1996 while still incarcerated. De Niro, though, is still with us and enjoyed a great decade following "Goodfellas." He reteamed with his old pal Marty for "Cape Fear" and "Casino," directed himself in "A Bronx Tale," and appeared in other '90s crime movie masterworks like "Heat" and "Jackie Brown."

De Niro took a hiatus from working with Scorsese after "Casino" and, let's be honest, the 2000s were not his finest decade (though his against-type performance as a cross-dressing pirate captain in "Stardust" is applause-worthy). However, he closed out the 2010s by appearing in Scorsese's "The Irishman," a sad coda to the gangster movies they'd made together, and also appeared in last year's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Robert De Niro turned 80 in 2023, with hopefully many more years ahead of him.