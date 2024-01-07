Shrek Forever After's Director Faked An Illness To Go Work For David Lynch Instead

In my younger, more debaucherous days, I faked sick for all sorts of reasons. Maybe I didn't want to go to school that day, maybe I wanted to drive three states over to hang out with someone I met on Tumblr (I never said they were good decisions), or maybe I just needed a break. There's no harm in playing a little bit of hooky, but "Shrek Forever After" director Mike Mitchell should be in the Hall of Fame of faking sick. Mitchell spoke with Total Film magazine about his upcoming film, "Kung Fu Panda 4" and shared some fun stories about the first time he directed the fourth installment of an animated franchise. As it turns out, there was a week of production during "Shrek Forever After" when Mitchell suddenly became very ill and needed to take the week off.

Well, apologies to DreamWorks, but Mitchell was faking it.

"I shouldn't say this on the phone with everyone from DreamWorks listening ... but here's what happened: I was directing 'Shrek 4' at DreamWorks, and I found out that David Lynch needed an on-set [production assistant] for a night shoot on 'Inland Empire,'" he explained. "It was a very difficult shoot that he was doing." Mitchell confessed that he faked sick for a week to be an on-set production assistant, doing anything Lynch asked of him. "He had a one-legged blonde Asian woman with a monkey. He had a lumberjack sawing wood. He had 12 Nubian dancers. It was Laura Dern and Isabella Rossellini. It was on a mansion floor, and it was a spectacular, giant, one-shot sequence. And David was on the camera himself," he said.