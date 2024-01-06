TV Scenes That Were More Real Than You Thought

Acclaimed horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan struck gold with this adaptation of Shirley Jackson's beloved novel "The Haunting of Hill House." Taking place over 10 episodes, this Netflix series follows Hugh and Olivia Crain as they move into the massive Hill House in 1992 with plans of flipping it while taking care of their five children. Though their stay was supposed to be temporary, unforeseen circumstances extend the family's time at the mansion, where they experience numerous bizarre and unexplainable events, culminating in a horrible event that continues to haunt them decades later.

One of the best elements of "The Haunting of Hill House" is its reliance on terror tactics rather than jump scares that are so typical in horror films and TV shows. Well, except for one particularly memorable scene in the eighth episode, when Nell's ghost suddenly appears in the car during Shirley and Theo's fight. Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly that it was one of the rare exceptions to his "no jump scares" rule, as he felt that it would be especially effective here. However, he went a step further by telling the actress who played Nell, Victoria Pedretti, to burst into the argument earlier than the script indicated, so that the reaction would be "completely genuine." As Flanagan recalled, "It also scared the s*** out of all of us at the monitor. All of us who knew it was coming were completely blindsided by it and every time I've seen it, I'm never prepared."