Yellowstone Threw Kelly Reilly To The Wolves (For Real)

In the episode, Beth and Rip are out on a date, getting drunk outside in the evening on the ranch. While they're there, a wolf pack sets in to eat an elk. Instead of just watching the grisly scene, Beth gets out of the car she and Rip are in and runs right at the wolves while yelling at them. I mean, sure. Seems logical to me. No notes on this dating choice.

According to Yahoo! Life, the production crew on "Yellowstone" didn't tell Reilly to imagine some wolves and then put them in during post-production. No, these wolves were real. Reilly found out and asked the crew about whether this was a good idea — the whole "running at wolves while yelling" thing. Reilly explained, "The crew said, don't worry. We've got these invisible pieces of cord so if they do run at you, that will trip them." Oh, well, okay then. Completely safe.

I'm mostly kidding. Animal handlers on sets are experts, but as a human facing a pack of wolves, that fact probably goes right out the window once the lizard brain kicks in. The scene obviously worked, and if any "Yellowstone" scene is indicative of Beth's character, it's that one.

