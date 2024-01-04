Christopher Nolan Met His Harshest Critic: His Peloton Instructor

Christopher Nolan might be one of the most important and celebrated directors of his generation, but he's not for everyone. Even "Oppenheimer," which made almost $1 billion, becoming one of the biggest box office hits of 2023 and the highest grossing biopic of all time, had its detractors. Richard Brody of the New Yorker, for example, penned an insightful critique of Nolan's film that suggested the director had missed one crucial aspect of J. Robert Oppenheimer, namely that he was a "renowned aesthete." Whether you agree or not, the point is that even a major box office success and cultural phenomenon on the level of "Oppenheimer" isn't universally beloved.

Of course, Nolan has had much more to worry about in terms of critical response than Richard Brody and the New Yorker. His prior film, "Tenet," aimed for high-concept, big-budget sci-fi action but ended up bewildering pretty much anyone that watched, making it the worst-reviewed of the director's films on Rotten Tomatoes (though it still garnered a respectable 69%). While many critics wrote favorably about "Tenet," Nolan's old nemesis the New Yorker dubbed the film "devoid of feeling" while the A.V Club proclaimed it to be "a shiny clockwork contraption with a hollow center."

But none of these scathing appraisals of Nolan's work come close to what the director was subjected to during one of his workout sessions.