One Season 8 Episode Of M*A*S*H 'Wrecked' The Entire Cast

Over 50 years ago, the war dramedy series "M*A*S*H" broke new ground by transforming Robert Altman's film of the same name into what would become one of the most important television shows in history. Given the series' wartime background, for as funny as the show was, it was also deeply emotional and tackled some seriously harrowing subject matter. But what episode impacted the cast the most? In the new TV special "M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television," actor Mike Farrell (Captain B.J. Hunnicutt) talked about filming "Old Soldiers," getting choked up thinking about the gravity of the episode's meaning.

For those who have seen the episode, it's definitely one that packs an emotional wallop. Directed by Charles S. Durbin and written by Dennis Koenig (with "M*A*S*H" film writers W.C. Heinz, Richard Hooker, and Ring Lardner, Jr. all uncredited co-writers), season 8, episode 18, "Old Soldiers," centered on Colonel Potter (the late Harry Morgan, a highly revered actor who joined the cast in later seasons) after he discovered that he was the last surviving member of his WWI veteran friend group. The five men in the group pledged that their last bottle of brandy would belong to whoever outlived the rest, the "last man standing," so to speak, to toast to their memories.

It's one of those common wartime promises right alongside "Tell my wife that I love her." These promises are so common that they've almost become a trope in films and TV shows about war, but seldom do we ever see what it looks like when those promises are fulfilled and the emotional weight of what that means. Colonel Potter is devastated to learn that he is the one who gets the bottle. After all, as positive as it is to know that he's still alive, this gift only exists because the rest of his crew had to die.