A Failed Pilot Set Meghan Markle And Patrick J. Adams Up For Success On Suits

Cable news legend Larry King passed away in 2021, but had he been around for the summer of "Suits," we have a pretty good idea how he'd feel about it. That's because King interviewed Adams and Markle back in 2013 for the series, and at the time, he could not stop commenting on their apparently crackling chemistry and asking if they were dating in real life. "Why is there so much chemistry here?" he asked the pair outright, adding, "I'm sensing something here." The answer, it turns out, is because "Suits" wasn't actually the first time the two actors were paired up on screen.

"We did this pilot called 'Good Behavior' where I played twins, and Meghan was the love interest for one of the twins," Adams told the host. The pilot in question (which does not seem to be available online) was shot back in 2008 and also co-starred Mae Whitman, DJ Qualls, and Catherine O'Hara. Despite that lineup, the comedy show about a crime family trying to walk the straight and narrow was never picked up, but it was enough to break the ice between Adams and Markle by the time "Suits" rolled around a few years later. Adams attributed the pair's dynamic to the fact that, as he put it, "We knew each other early on." At the time, the actor's biggest TV role had been in two episodes of "Friday Night Lights," while Markle had enjoyed a short stint on "90210."