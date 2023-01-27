The Recruit Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix For More Spy Action, More Noah Centineo Smoldering, Etc.

It seems like only yesterday that Noah Centineo's Owen Hendricks was singing "I Knew You Were Trouble" while peeing in the snow, totally unaware of the dozen different ways his life was about to go sideways. "The Recruit" premiered on Netflix in late December, with Centineo playing the titular CIA recruit who, despite technically being a lawyer, ended up caught in th middle of some very dangerous international shenanagins.

"The Recruit" apparently had a good audience turn out on Netflix, briefly dethroning super-hit "Wednesday" to sit at the top of the Top 10 before being pushed out by "Emily in Paris" (per Forbes). Since the streamer didn't put out any self-reported news trying to explain how many people watched "The Recruit" in the most vague and convoluted terms possible, one might assume the show didn't do massive numbers on the streamer. But "The Recruit" did do well enough to earn a second season, which was just announced via Netflix's own site, Tudum.

Fans of "The Recruit" will be happy to hear about the show's renewal, given that it certainly ended on a major cliffhanger after an eight-episode first season that saw CIA lawyer Owen attempting to neutralize a graymail threat by helping a cunning former asset named Max (Laura Haddock) get out of prison. As the show unfolded, it became a surprisingly comical and breezily-paced thriller full of double-crosses, action sequences, and of course, that signature Centineo charm. But Owen's luck ran out in the season finale when he, Max, and a second woman ended up in a life-or-death situation. The mystery women ended up shooting Max at point-blank range before revealing herself to be Max's long-lost daughter.