Frasier's Four-Legged Cast Members Caused Quite A Bit Of Chaos Behind The Scenes

Co-creator David Lee explained that the network did some testing to see how people reacted to different things in the series, and a tester let them know that a good way to improve their results was to add a "baby, cute child, or dog." Since it would make absolutely no sense to suddenly introduce a baby or child to "Frasier," the show's creatives decided to go with a dog. Unfortunately, even the best-behaved animal co-stars are still animals, and Moose was no exception. He could be a little feisty, even allegedly biting Mahoney on multiple occasions, for which the only solution seemed to be putting sardine oil on the actor's hands. Jack Russell Terriers were bred to go into animal burrows to help with both hunting and pest control, and Moose was excellent at that, as writer-producer Anne Flett-Giordano revealed that he was "forever killing rats." (She also said he once swallowed a tennis ball, a nightmare situation many dog owners know all too well.)

Eventually, Moose was pretty much replaced entirely by his son, Enzo, who was painted by the makeup team to make his markings match his father's. It doesn't seem like there's nearly the same amount of bad press for Enzo as there was for Moose, so one can assume the younger pup was a little better-behaved than his dad.