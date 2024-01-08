How Star Wars Stormtroopers Influenced One Of Apple's Biggest Products

The stormtroopers of "Star Wars" are named for soldiers who fought for Imperial Germany during World War 1 — though the Galactic Empire they serve has a lot more in common with the German government of the Second World War.

Rather than the brown and green cloth uniforms the historical stormtroopers wore, those in "Star Wars" wear white polymer armor with face-concealing helmets. It's easier to make the costumes when you only need multiple copies of one design and in-universe, the uniformity reinforces the Empire as a military dictatorship.

The stormtroopers' look is one of the most well-remembered parts of "Star Wars" — it's up there with lightsabers, Darth Vader, and the Millennium Falcon. The prequel and sequel trilogies only touched up the designs for the stormtroopers and clone troopers, opting not to reinvent the wheel. It's not just the films where their influence reigns either; Jonathan "Jony" Ive, chief design officer at Apple, looked to them as well.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal in 2017, Ive revealed that he "had the look of the original stormtroopers in mind" when he designed Apple's AirPods. These wireless listening earbuds and their square casing (first released in 2016) have a sleek white shell, much like the stormtroopers' costumes. It's easy to assume this is just brand consistency (white is Apple's favorite color), but Ive let his nerd flag fly too. The AirPods are one of Apple's most successful products, going on for almost 10 years now, so Ive wasn't the only fan of the look.