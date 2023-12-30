Wonka Reclaims The Box Office Top Spot From Aquaman In 2023's Final Weekend

It's that time of year again: the fuzzy window between Christmas and New Year's Eve where nobody really knows what they're supposed to be doing. Fortunately for the box office, some people have decided that the thing they're supposed to be doing is going out to see a movie. And fortunately for Timothée Chalamet's whimsical titular chocolate-maker, the plurality of those people have decided that the movie they should go and see is "Wonka."

The musical prequel film from "Paddington"/"Paddington 2" director Paul King premiered two weekends ago in the U.S. (and a week earlier internationally). It was knocked down to second place at the box office by "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" over the Christmas weekend, but now it's back on top heading into the four-day New Year's weekend. Per Variety, "Wonka" added another $8.6 million to its domestic gross on Friday — an increase of 32% from Friday last week — and is expected to cross $300 million worldwide before the start of the new year.

Deadline reports that "Wonka" is on track for a $33 million holiday weekend, up from $28.3 million over the Christmas holiday weekend. It's pretty rare to see a movie increase its box office gross in a later weekend without expanding to more theaters, but the bright colors, music, and sweet goods of "Wonka" are well-tuned to the festive season and have broad family appeal. With a reported production budget of $125 million, this is already a win for Warner Bros.