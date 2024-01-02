Who Is Marvel's Lord Krylar? A Deeper Look Into Bill Murray's Ant-Man Character

Peyton Reed's 2023 superhero flick "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has, as of this writing, earned over $475 million worldwide. Sadly, because MCU films typically cost so much to make, that $475 million is considered only a middling box office run. "Quantumania" reportedly cost a massive $200 million, before marketing, meaning that the film broke even at best. Additionally, the film wasn't well-liked by critics, earning only a 46 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This is low, but it's especially notable, given that most of the previous 30 films in the series were pretty much given a passing grade.

"Quantumania" was busy and strange. The plot took the title heroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) and their family (Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton) into a microscopic dimension. The bulk of the film takes place in the teeny-tiny Quantum Realm, a dimension populated by a myriad of sentient alien beings. The Michelle Pfeiffer character had only recently returned from the Quantum Realm, having been trapped there for decades. She refused to tell her family about her time in the Quantum Realm for two reasons: 1. She didn't want anyone to know about the dangerous tyrant Kang (Jonathan Majors) who had been imprisoned there, and 2. She didn't want Dr. Pym (Douglas) to know about an affair she might have had with a human-looking character named Lord Krylar.

Lord Krylar is played by Bill Murray, a surprising presence to find in a film as broadly mainstream as "Quantumania." Krylar also didn't play a major role in the film's plot, only appearing in a barroom scene to deliver exposition and imply his sexual adventures with Pfeiffer.

Was Krylar from Marvel Comics? Is he new? Who is this guy?