How Star Trek: Enterprise's Dr. Phlox Could Return In Strange New Worlds

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has brought back some classic characters from the franchise by recasting them with new actors. Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) is finally helming his own show, with Spock (Ethan Peck) and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) serving in his crew. Future Captain Jim Kirk (Paul Wesley) has become a recurring face, while the season 2 finale, "Hegemony," introduced a young Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn). But if actor John Billingsley has his way, Doctor Phlox could return in "Strange New Worlds" without the need for recasting.

Billingsley played Phlox on "Star Trek: Enterprise" — he was the chief medical officer of the NX-01, the first Starfleet spaceship named "Enterprise." A Denobulan, Phlox looked human-ish (except for the serrated ridges on the side of his head), but his alien anatomy was, well, rather alien indeed (super long tongue, the ability to puff up his face like a blowfish, etc.).

The wisdom of introducing a new alien race in a prequel series aside, Phlox was one of the better parts of "Enterprise" — and Billingsley was the best actor in the main cast. He had plenty of opportunities to showcase this range across the show; Phlox had a whimsical side that stood out next to his more dour castmates, but he was far from a total clown. When the scene called for drama or suspense, Billingsley delivered. Now, TrekMovie.com has published details from their to-be-released interview with Billingsley (for the site's "All-Access Star Trek" podcast), in which he said that the topic of Phlox returning in "Strange New Worlds" cropped up on the picket lines this year.