That Gut-Wrenching Tragedy In Ferrari Happened In Real Life

Content warning: This article discusses the death of a child and contains spoilers for "Ferrari."

Director Michael Mann is back with his first feature film since 2015's "Blackhat." This time, the acclaimed filmmaker is bringing a long-gestating passion project to the big screen in the form of "Ferrari," a biopic about famed car maker Enzo Ferrari, played by Adam Driver. Specifically, it chronicles a very tumultuous period for the historical figure that takes place in the summer of 1957. It all leads up to one of the most horrific accidents in the history of racing — one that Mann captured on screen in gruesome detail.

Anyone who has seen the movie knows the scene: Alfonso de Portago (portrayed by Gabriel Leone in the film) is racing in the Mille Miglia during the film's climax. After his tire is punctured, the car is flung into the air and smashes into a group of onlookers, including an eager young boy who runs up to see the cars driving by. The aftermath is horrific and Mann opts to show the audience what happened, with body parts scattered on the road. "Out of respect, I wanted to shoot it very factually, as if we were a newsreel camera who saw this coming and just followed it," Mann said of the gut-wrenching scene speaking to Entertainment Weekly. The filmmaker also shared how he came to learn of the boy's tragic story.