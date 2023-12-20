Why Ferrari Director Michael Mann Steered Clear Of The Biopic Route

Based on Brock Yates' book "Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine," Michael Mann's new biopic "Ferrari" follows the famous Italian car maker through a significant four-month portion of his life wherein his wife Laura (Penélope Cruz) learns about a secret mistress (Shailene Woodley) and son that he had been hiding for years. His company is also on the brink of bankruptcy and a Ferrari vehicle will have to win the 1957 Mille Miglia, a notable Italian car race, to put the company back on the map. In Mann's usual style, "Ferrari" is terse and distant, and the title character, played by Adam Driver, comes across as aloof and robotic; it's hard to imagine this man being passionate enough to maintain one marriage, let alone an entire secret secondary family.

Mann could have made "Ferrari" into a more traditional biopic that followed its subject from birth to death (Enzo Ferrari died in 1988 at the age of 90), but instead chose to focus only on the summer of 1957 when many dramatic things happened at once. Mann is well-versed in biopics having made three prior to "Ferrari." His 1999 film "The Insider" told the true story of Dr. Jeffrey Wigand, a whistleblower in the tobacco industry and the bombshell he dropped about chemical manipulation of cigarettes to make them more addictive. His 2001 film "Ali" followed Muhammad Ali through his professional boxing career to the start to his famous fight with George Foreman in 1974. And "Public Enemies" was a biography of John Dillinger, the famed organized criminal.

None of these are "whole life" biographies ("Ali" is the closest), and that seems to have been by design. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Mann noted that three-hour chronological biopics don't interest him.