Ferrari Ending Explained: Time Trials

Throughout his 40-plus year career, filmmaker Michael Mann has accumulated and proliferated many colorful phrases and bite-sized poetic philosophy. One of his most favored (turning up in his director's cut of "Manhunter" and, most notably, his film version of "Miami Vice") is the phrase "time is luck." The sentiment refers to how every second one can breathe — to ambulate and interact with the world around them, to manipulate and change it and, in turn, be changed by it — is an opportunity and a blessing.

Mann's personal and professional philosophies were heavily influenced by his time researching and befriending men who operated on both sides of the law, and he found that law enforcement officers as well as lifelong criminals tend to have an innate sense of a ticking clock in their lives. While the bulk of Mann's filmography deals with cops, criminals, and crime, there are several notable outliers — "The Keep," "The Last of the Mohicans," "The Insider," and especially "Ali" — that point the way to his latest film (his first in eight years!), "Ferrari."

Although Mann's no stranger to telling stories about real-life figures (even "Heat" was based on the actual exploits of Chicago cops and criminals), he's never made a capital-B Biopic before, tracing a person's life from the cradle to the grave. Instead, he enjoys hyper-fixating on a specific section of someone's personal history, and "Ferrari" is no exception. This is no mere reflexive artistic tic, however — the events of 1957 in the life of Enzo Ferrari (played by Adam Driver) are shown by Mann and writer Troy Kennedy Martin (based on the 1991 biography "Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine" by Brock Yates) to encapsulate the near-totality of the man, his ambition, and the way he was seemingly haunted by death. Or, put another way, lost time.