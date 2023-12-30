Gene Roddenberry Used Star Trek's Khan To Send A Hidden Message

The "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed" (February 16, 1967) may be, to modern audiences, a little fraught. "Space Seed" introduced the character of Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán), a former Earth despot who was found cryogenically frozen on board a drifting space vessel. Khan had been frozen for 200 years, having fled Earth after the vicious Eugenics Wars of the 1990s. Khan, you see, was a genetically enhanced soldier who conquered more than a quarter of Earth from 1992 to 1996, then was ousted and deposed and forced to flee into space. He was "the last of the tyrants to be overthrown."

When revived, Khan proves to be charming and confident, to a degree that the Enterprise crew finds appealing. Although a despot, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) notes that Khan was "the best of the tyrants," explaining to Spock (Leonard Nimoy) that admiring dictators, however gross, is a natural human impulse. Scotty (James Doohan) admits out loud that he admires Khan. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) is appalled. The audience likely is too. Did Kirk, a man ostensibly devoted to peace and strength of character, admit that it's natural and okay to look up to dictators?

According to StarTrek.com, the writer of "Space Seed" initially envisioned Khan to be an Icelandic Viking named Harald Erickson, an ordinary criminal. After many changes to the script, the character eventually came to be named Sibahl Khan Noonien, as show creator Gene Roddenberry specifically dictated. Montalbán was cast in the role, and Khan's country of origin shifted from Iceland to India. The name eventually became Khan Noonien Singh.

It seems there was a reason that Roddenberry wanted to name the character "Noonien." He was trying to alert an old buddy named Noonien that he had lost contact with years earlier.