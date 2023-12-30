The Reason Buffy's Seth Green Thinks Sarah Michelle Gellar Was Unfairly Labeled Difficult On Set

In the years since it wrapped up, loving "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has become complicated. Specifically, the legacy of the seminal '90s series has been somewhat tarnished after multiple allegations against creator and showrunner Joss Whedon surfaced. Not only did several members of the "Buffy" crew accuse Whedon of fostering a toxic set, but numerous other colleagues and even his ex-wife came out to claim that he had acted unprofessionally at best, and abusive at worst.

The most vocal of all the "Buffy" cast was Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia on the show and later its spin-off "Angel." Carpenter alleged that Whedon was "cruel" to her and others on-set and that his behavior caused her to suffer from a "chronic physical condition." Thankfully, the "Buffy" sequel series — an audio show called "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" — finally brings some justice for Carpenter. But she wasn't the only one who struggled behind the scenes of "Buffy."

Speaking at The Wrap's Power of Women Summit, Sarah Michelle Gellar seemed to allude to her own experiences on the show, saying, "For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set. And so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like." But of all the cast members, Gellar was seemingly the most eager to stand up for herself and others when needed, which, according to the actress, led to her being labeled "difficult." Thankfully, colleagues have come to the "Buffy" star's defense, including Oz actor Seth Green.