The Manure Issue On Ant-Man That Shut Down Production

Trying to act when you're surrounded by green or blue screens can be pretty challenging, but sometimes the efforts to make things feel more tangible can create their own unique problems. On the set of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," they had a seriously smelly issue on account of a particular prop element used to make things look more real in the Quantum Realm. While promoting the movie on an episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (via SyFy), Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, shared a story about a day on set when the Quantum Realm looked just fine, but the stink was unbearable.

Film sets can occasionally be foul-smelling places, with special effects and pyrotechnics bringing their own brands of unique aromas, combined with what happens when you put lots of people under hot lights in latex costumes (superheroes must use professional-strength deodorant). Be that as it may, what happened on the set of "Quantumania" was both pretty funny and pretty fricking gross.