The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling Adapted One Of The Greatest Christmas Stories Ever Told

Rod Serling was famous for a lot of things. He was one of the most acclaimed television writers of the mid-20th century, the creator of the genre-defining anthology series "The Twilight Zone," he co-wrote the screenplay to the original "Planet of the Apes," and he even helped give Steven Spielberg his big break. But even though he's famous for a lot of things, he was a prolific writer and even some of his best and most fascinating projects have been largely forgotten by the public over time. Like, for example, an adaptation of one of the most popular Christmas stories ever told, transformed into one of the most politically charged Christmas movies ever filmed.

Serling was no stranger to Christmas stories. After all, he wrote the classic yuletide episode "Night of the Meek," a hopeful story about an alcoholic department store Santa who stumbles across a magical sack that gives everybody what they want for Christmas. It's a holiday classic and even that managed to stir up controversy. Serling was just that kind of writer.

But Serling's adaptation of Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol" is bitter stuff, even for Serling. It's a harsh and difficult conversation about 1960s politics, much of which is still relevant today. It's a Christmas movie with mutilated children, starving families, and post-apocalyptic wastelands. And even though it's got all that intense and confrontational stuff in it, and even though it's directed by an Oscar-winning filmmaker, who assembled one of the most impressive casts ever assembled for any movie, it's gone almost completely unnoticed for the last 60 years.

It's called "Carol for Another Christmas," and it's great.