The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling Gave Steven Spielberg His First Directing Gig

Spielberg pulls out all the stops he can muster in "Night Gallery." Barry Shear's installment has the heaviest subject matter but lacks focus, and Boris Sagal's opener is a satisfying "Tales from the Crypt" type of story, atmospheric if somewhat conventional. But Spielberg drew the best straw when it came to the material, an instantly iconic tale of malevolent irony, with Joan Crawford giving the segment an impressive amount of energy. Tom Bosley is also beautifully tragic as the poor sap she manipulates into giving away his vision for a paltry $9,000.

But Spielberg's attempts to goose the episode with showy cinematography backfired a little bit. Striking shots of Crawford's and Bosley's eyes merging, not unlike Ingmar Bergman's "Persona," tell the story beautifully. Others, like a mafia goon threatening Bosley on a spinning playground merry-go-round, don't tell the story of the episode so much as they tell the story of a young director trying to stand out whether it serves the story or not. And the segment's conclusion, which finds Crawford getting just one glimpse of the sun before she loses her vision again forever, culminates in a confusing jumble of images that only somewhat sells the audience on the idea that she fell out of a window.

"I made a lot of mistakes in that show, and eventually had the show, in post-production, re-edited by the producer of the show, which I guess was right because I was doing shots through chandelier baubles and I was doing reflections," Spielberg later admitted in an interview with legendary film critic Gene Shalit

"The whole New Wave European cinema had influenced me for my first network television debut, and New Wave European does not go along with NBC. It just didn't. In those days there was no common meeting ground," Spielberg said. "So I'm not really proud of the show but it was a great experience to be baptized that way."