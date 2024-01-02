Why Patrick Stewart Questioned Whoopi Goldberg's Star Trek: TNG Casting

The story is well known to Trekkies. Whoopi Goldberg, when she was a young girl, recalls flipping on the television and seeing a particular science fiction show for the first time. There were two white men on the bridge of a starship, and behind them sat a Black woman wearing an outsize earpiece, serving in the space military alongside them. Of course, the series was "Star Trek," and the character Goldberg noticed was Uhura, played by Nichelle Nichols. Goldberg recalls running to her mother and exclaiming "There's a Black lady on television and she ain't no maid!" Goldberg admits to being a Trekkie ever since.

In 1987, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had debuted, and Goldberg had already become a major star. Her breakout role came in 1985 in Steven Spielberg's "The Color Purple," but she was already well-known for her film and comedy work. Not only was there a new "Star Trek" on TV, it happened to star one of Goldberg's actor friends, LeVar Burton, who played the Enterprise's engineer Geordi La Forge. Goldberg asked Burton if he could talk to the show's producers about the possibility of her appearing on "Star Trek," which likely took the showrunners by surprise. A star of Goldberg's caliber wouldn't necessarily want a job on sci-fi TV at the time.

The showrunners invented a character named Guinan for Goldberg. She served as the civilian bartender on the Enterprise, doling out advice and generally being affable and wise.

Having a giant star on "Star Trek" baffled Captain Picard actor Patrick Stewart. In a recent interview with the New Yorker, Stewart recalled a side conversation he had with Goldberg, asking her why she would want to do TV at this point in her career. Stewart found her answer to be direct and satisfying.