Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Shares An Ending With An MCU Movie

The following article contains spoilers for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has finally hit theaters, and the DC Extended Universe is officially finished. Jason Momoa has wrapped up his very entertaining run as the man who can talk to fish, and while I don't think this one lived up to the promise of the first "Aquaman," Momoa (and Patrick Wilson as Orm) is a joy to watch, even when the film doesn't work ... which it often doesn't. The mid-credits cockroach scene may feel indicative of the DCEU going out with a whimper (the DCU announcement should have been held until these films were out, but hindsight is 20/20), but it's the ending that really fell flat for me. Part of the reason it just didn't work is that we've seen this ending before — and what it led to — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the end of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Arthur Curry aka Aquaman and his super friends (sorry, I couldn't resist) realize that they can no longer keep themselves and their civilization hidden from the surface world. They choose to reveal themselves, and everything seems rosy. Sharing technology, exchanges of ideas ... maybe even what sort of hair conditioner they use underwater because most people's hair would knot up into a rat's nest the second they dove in. So, where have we seen that before?

Oh, right. In "Black Panther."