The Most Disappointing Horror Movies Of 2023

I grew up near the Ashdown Forest, the home of Winnie the Pooh, and I can confirm that the ancient woodland is under attack by two cynical cash grabs: one by the local council's new parking fees near the best dog walking routes, and the other by a ludicrous slasher film called "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey," which appropriates the much loved bear and turns him into Leatherface from "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

Winnie the Pooh — or Honeyface, as you might call him — has turned from a diminutive bear into a large anthropomorphic beast. Pooh is consumed with vengeance, since Christopher Robin left for university, and when the naive young man returns, he must reckon with Pooh's trauma. Meanwhile, a group of young women check in to a nearby holiday let, because this movie needs a bodycount.

How did filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield get away with this? Well, he kept an eye on A.A. Milne's original 1926 novel and waited for it to enter the US public domain, which it did in January 2022. After raising just $100,000, the film was shot over 10 days in the Ashdown Forest and released in early 2023.

"Blood and Honey" could have been a bit of fun, but the film is so badly made that it amounts to little more than a cynical business venture. The camera thrashes around and fails to capture anything the viewer might want to see, namely the kills, which are often glimpsed at in a shadowy, chaotic blur because the filmmakers have neither the means nor the ability to show what is actually happening. The dialogue is woeful, the plotting is a mess, and the performances range from barely competent to aggressively bad.

Cast: Nikolai Leon, Craig David Dowsett, Maria Taylor, Natasha Rose Mills, Amber Doig-Thorne

Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield

Rating: R

Runtime: 84 minutes

Where to watch: Peacock