The Strange Connection Between Arnold Schwarzenegger And The Iron Claw

One funny aspect of particularly huge athletes is just how small they can make the average person look. Most people don't think of Jimmy Fallon as short, for instance, but he sure looks tiny when he's standing next to Shaquille O'Neale. Even famously big, tough guys can still look small when you place an even bigger, tougher guy next to them, such as when Vin Diesel had to stand next to Dwayne Johnson in multiple "Fast and Furious" movies. Director Justin Lin tried to use forced perspective to make them look equally matched in "Fast & Furious 6," but it didn't fool anyone.

A similar dynamic played out in the '80s between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kerry Von Erich, the wrestler played by Jeremy Allen White in "The Iron Claw." Wrestling hall-of-famer Cody Rhodes told WWE the famously huge Schwarzenegger didn't want to take a picture with Von Erich because he knew he'd look unimpressive in comparison. That might sound like a petty concern, but image is everything to a rising star; when the thing you're most famous for is being outrageously buff and intimidating, posing next to an even bigger guy can understandably seem risky.

There is, however, at least one photo out there of the two celebrities standing next to each other. And while they're both wearing regular clothes not designed to show off their muscles, with the camera positioned up close to avoid making comparisons between their bodies, Von Erich does still come across as the beefier of the two. Of course, without a third person of a more typical height and build in the photo, it's a little harder to appreciate the sheer extent of just how muscular both of them are. Contrast is everything, and "The Ironic Claw" certainly seems aware of this.