A Scrapped Barbie Scene Would Have Had Ryan Gosling Fighting Off Faux Fur

Praising the "Barbie" movie isn't new. We've been doing it for months now, and with good reason. The Greta Gerwig-directed film (written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach) won over fans all around the world. Obviously, Margot Robbie was amazing as Barbie (all the Barbies were pretty much perfect), but it's really hard to beat the magic that is Ryan Gosling as Ken. Before the film came out, he was all over talk shows, speaking about "Kenergy" and generally promoting the plastic doll more than I ever saw when I still watched TV commercials. He's been a champion for the film and this role, and you'd think it didn't get better than that. Oh, my plastic friends, it can! And here, I must praise the film anew because of one moment that Gosling suggested.

That moment didn't make it into the final cut, and it's not in the digital or physical media extras. Nevertheless, as Gerwig explained during a recent appearance on "The Last Show with Stephen Colbert" (via Entertainment Weekly), there is footage of this awesomeness, which involves faux fur. She also revealed the reason that Ken wears a fur coat in the film to begin with.