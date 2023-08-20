Ryan Gosling Is Directly Responsible For Ken's Underwear In Barbie

"Barbie" costume designer Jacqueline Durran has been doing amazing work for the last two decades. She's responsible for the fetching outfits seen across Joe Wright's filmography (including his "Anna Karenina," for which she rightly won an Oscar), as well as those in films as worlds apart as "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" and "The Batman." Durran's previous collaboration with "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig on "Little Women" also won her an Oscar, and the odds are decent she'll earn at least a nomination for designing the vibrantly colorful attire worn by the citizens of Barbieland.

In an interview with British Vogue, Durran revealed she and her team were still working on the costumes for "Barbie" after filming had begun. In fact, it was actually Gosling who came up with the idea for Ken's undies to have his name on them in big, bold letters, which led to the first-look photo of the actor in character going viral. "We just rushed to make it," said Durran, citing "retro sportswear" as a primary source of inspiration for Ken's various getups:

"He is sporty. That's his main thing. We had buyers in America that went to dealers and imported it for us because we needed so much of it."

Much like the real-life Ken doll, Ken's wardrobe is limited in Gerwig's film. "No one cares about Ken, everybody just wants to play with Barbie," said Durran. "He matches Barbie and changes too but he has very, very, many less options." That may be true, but as Gosling's plastic hunk learns in the film, Ken just being himself is more than enough. And he looks pretty darn fierce in a cowboy hat to boot.

"Barbie" is currently playing in theaters.