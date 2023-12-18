The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies Of 2023

Every year numerous films are overlooked, underrated, and lost in the shuffle. 2023 was no exception. Several sci-fi movies with merit failed to garner attention, find an audience, or receive a fair appraisal. Such outcomes can be attributed to market saturation with similar themes and concepts, exemplified by this year's surplus of films centered around AI or featuring talented actors who lack significant box office appeal. Alternatively, a film may be flawed, resulting in mixed reviews and audience reactions, yet still possessing commendable qualities.

For the purposes of this list, "underrated" refers to sci-fi films that received relatively mixed or poor responses from both critics and audiences, with a focus on those that lacked significant attention or acclaim. We'll review the notable qualities of these films and explore the reasons behind their inadequate recognition, whether it's one of Marvel's unfairly maligned sequels or a quirky, futuristic sci-fi spin on conceiving a child, there was some great sci-fi this year that deserves some respect.

So buckle up and prepare to embark on an exploration of The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies of 2023.