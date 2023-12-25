How Futurama Created Hypnotoad's Horrible Yet Hilarious Sound

When it comes to making fun of a TV-obsessed culture, Matt Groening's shows are pretty great. His first animated sitcom "The Simpsons" would frequently feature its characters sitting around watching lazy television, from the over-alarmist Kent Brockman to the absurdly-inappropriate-for-kids "Itchy & Scratchy Show." The first layer of this running joke is that TV is bad and it rots your soul; the second layer is that this criticism is coming from a TV show itself, which we're watching. We can laugh at Homer and Bart as they amuse themselves over a braindead "When Buildings Collapse" documentary, but we can't judge them because we know we're guilty of the same thing.

Groening's next sitcom "Futurama" takes place in the same basic world of "The Simpsons," but a thousand years in the future. The world here has all the same problems as our current one, but they're taken to their logical extreme after centuries of rampant consumerism. Not only is a lot of the TV in "Futurama" casually written and produced by robots, but most of it is absurdly lazy even by "Simpsons" standards. The prime example of this is "Everybody Loves Hypnotoad," a show that is literally just footage of an alien toad staring at the camera, hypnotizing its viewers into sitting there and watching him forever.

It's a cynical TV producer's wildest dream: A show that requires zero writers and a shoestring production budget, which keeps its viewers glued to the screen without ever needing to provide them any genuine entertainment. In today's landscape where shows and films are often over-filled with spectacle, designed to prevent its viewers from ever being bored for any second, a TV show that literally forbids its viewers from feeling boredom (or anything else for that matter) would be a soulless studio's dream come true.