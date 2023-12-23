Ridley Scott Cut A Steamy Scene From Alien's Script At Sigourney Weaver's Request

The craziest thing about the "Alien" franchise is just how much of its success seems to have come about at least partially by accident, or by improvisation. By the second movie, Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley had been firmly established as the face of the franchise, as well as one of the most beloved sci-fi leads of all time, but in the original script for "Alien" her character wasn't even supposed to be a woman. Even after Ripley's gender was flipped, the decision to let her survive had little to do with feminism or making Ripley into a franchise lead, but just with subverting expectations. "No one on that film was a feminist," Sigourney Weaver said in a 2006 interview. "Everyone thought, 'Who will ever think the woman is gonna be the survivor?' So it was just one big gag."

There's a common fun fact thrown around about "Alien" that all the characters were written in the script as gender-neutral, which is partially true, but there was so much rewriting and recutting throughout production that this definitely wasn't the case for all of it. That's why, at one point at least, there was a sex scene in the script between Ripley and Captain Dallas (Tom Skerritt). The point of it was to provide "relief for crewmates after the death of Kane (John Hurt)," according to Roger Luckhurst's book on "Alien," but Weaver herself wasn't impressed by it.

"I don't know, this love scene," she recalled saying in a 2022 interview with Marc Maron. "Would you really get it on while this thing is running around?" Although the scene was reportedly a favorite for director Ridley Scott, but he eventually cut it, and most fans could agree this was probably for the best.