What Makes The Ideal Reacher Storyline, According To Star Alan Ritchson [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for the second season premiere of "Reacher."

The Jack Reacher series has had 28 books so far, and every fan's got a personal favorite. At a press day panel for "Reacher" season 2, /Film's own Jacob Hall asked Alan Ritchson, who plays Reacher in the series, what his favorite "Reacher" novel was. His answer was "Die Trying," the second book in the series. It was published in 1998 and follows Reacher as he unexpectedly comes across a kidnapping of a random woman in Chicago in the middle of the day. He tries to help, ends up kidnapped alongside her, and has to figure his way out of the chaotic situation that's been thrust upon him.

It's this style of plot that appeals most to Alan Ritchson. At least, this is the sort of story that best reflects who Reacher is at his core. "Reacher just wants to be left alone," he told /Film. "I don't think Reacher goes into a diner in the middle of the Sierra Nevadas looking for a fight, but it finds him."

Of course, Reacher's claims that he doesn't want any trouble, that he "prefers not to get involved," as he said in the season's premiere, is constantly called into question. The first season alone features Reacher going out of his way to tell off and then beat up a negligent dog owner. Nobody in the audience is likely to have a problem with his actions — by all accounts, the dog owner had it coming — but this is very much the action of someone who has no qualms about inserting himself into other people's business. This central "irony" behind the character, Ritchson explained, is present in the new season's very first scene.