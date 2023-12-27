The Bizarre, Sausage-Obsessed Character That Inspired Futurama's Bender

Bender, the alcoholic robot from "Futurama," is one of the primary protagonists of the show, but might also be considered one of its central villains. Bender (John DiMaggio) is an unabashed kleptomaniac and heavy drinker who mugs people regularly, sometimes takes hostages, siphons blood out of humans when they're not looking, and encourages people to beat their children on live TV. He even once worked as a professional stalker, creeping out the robot TV star Calculon (Maurice LaMarche). In one 2012 episode called "Fun on a Bun," he accidentally fed his best friend Fry (Billy West) into a sausage grinder, turning him into hot dogs that he unwittingly served to people at Oktoberfest. Leela (Katey Sagal), Fry's sometime paramour, even had a few healthy bites before realizing the truth.

Don't worry. It is later revealed that Fry is safe. But for a while, it looked like Bender was complicit in sausage-based cannibalism. Bender was only capable of feeling so much remorse in that situation.

And speaking of sausages, it seems that they had a passing relationship with the voice DiMaggio conceived for Bender. In early episodes of "Futurama," Bender's voice was a little more strained and slurred, leaning into the fact that the robot was required to stay a little bit intoxicated at all times to keep his batteries charged. As the show progressed, Bender became louder and more brash, taking on a "drunken bullhorn" quality."

As it turns out, DiMaggio based the voice of Bender on three specific figures, figures he talked about at the 2023 Rhode Island Comic Con, hosted by the podcast Funbearable.