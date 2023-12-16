DC Wanted Charlie Hunnam To Play Green Arrow, So Why Did He Turn It Down?

Charlie Hunnam was once asked to play the DC hero Green Arrow, according to a recent interview he gave to ComicBook.com. The "Rebel Moon" and "Sons of Anarchy" star doesn't specify which version of the bow and arrow-wielding hero he was approached about, but judging by how little he admits to knowing about the DC pantheon, that's not a surprise.

"I never talked to Zack [Snyder] about it," Hunnam told the outlet, recalling a story that, based on the haziness of the details, I'd venture to guess took place before the most recent James Gunn-led era of the DC cinematic universe. The question arose when an interviewer asked the actor, whose name has often come up as a popular fan cast choice for the role of Oliver Queen, if he had ever discussed the casting idea with Snyder. "Honestly, I don't remember who," he continued, noting that he did actually talk to someone about it at some point. He explained: "It was some people in suits [who] brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow, and I did not share their enthusiasm."

Hunnam was careful not to step on the toes of DC fans, saying, "I don't know who Green Arrow is, so I don't want to offend anyone." The hero has of course most famously been played by Stephen Amell in the CW's Arrowverse, but he's also popped up in "Smallville" with Justin Hartley in the role. Sounds like Green Arrow, who has never appeared in any DC feature films, could have almost been a part of the DC film universe at some point.