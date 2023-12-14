The Chucky Series Has Cast A Legendary Filmmaker As The Creator Of The Cursed Doll

Tom Holland's 1988 film "Child's Play" was about a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) who was fatally wounded by a cop (Chris Sarandon) during a shootout in a toy warehouse. As he lay dying, Charles, a.k.a. Chucky, used voodoo magic to shunt his consciousness into a nearby Good Guy doll, a talking plastic child about a foot tall. In the body of the doll, Chucky continues his reign of terror. "Child's Play" was clearly a spoof of the Cabbage Patch Kids phenomenon a few years previous, positing that the year's difficult-to-obtain ultra-hot Christmas toy could possibly contain the soul of a murderer.

To date, there have been six sequels to "Child's Play," a remake, and a spinoff series called "Chucky," which concluded part one of its third season in October of 2023. The series became increasingly wild as it went on, tilting heavily into camp and comedy. It also eventually became very open about its queer themes, and the series features multiple queer characters. Chucky ended up fathering a child with his wife Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) when they were both in doll bodies, and their doll-shaped progeny was named Glen or Glenda (Billy Boyd), depending on their gender journey. Chucky, despite being a murderer, was very loving toward his non-binary child.

In the 2004 film "Seed of Chucky," celebrated Baltimorian filmmaker John Waters had a small role as a tabloid journalist who takes secret pictures of Chucky engaged in an act of onanism. Later in the film, his face is melted off with sulfuric acid. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the second part of the third season of "Chucky" will see the return of Waters, this time as the original creator of the Good Guy dolls that started this whole mishegoss.