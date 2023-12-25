Horror Film Soft & Quiet Was Inspired By A Real-Life Viral Moment

"Soft & Quiet" is a unique Blumhouse production. It's not about paranormal activity or psychotic killers but the banality of evil. Beth de Araújo's intense film centers on a group of white supremacists who host the first meeting of the "Daughters for Aryan Unity," which escalates into a night of cruel violence. Araújo explores the malevolence that exists right under our noses, whether it be the average suburban mom, an elementary school teacher, or the local grocery store owner. Even these kinds of seemingly innocuous people can have insidious viewpoints that perpetuate the very worst of racial and gender stereotypes.

They are the types of conservative white women who helped Donald Trump ascend to the presidency. The ease with which they spit out some of the most horrible, stereotypical thoughts about people of color is chilling. They believe that they are inherently superior simply because they are white Christians. Yet, at the same time, they portray themselves as marginalized victims because people of color are "unfairly" taking work and growth opportunities that they believe are rightfully theirs as the "founding" Americans.

Employing a handheld camera and single-take technique, de Araújo immerses the audience in the nauseating horrors of the evening when they follow a pair of Asian-American women home after a confrontation. The unsettling and intimate shots push you into the thick of their disturbing attitudes, making it impossible to look away from the nasty taunting and physical brutality. Sadly, people of color often face this type of dangerous bigotry. The divisive and shocking "Soft & Quiet" is a harsh reflection of our society's pervasive racism, inspired by a particular instance of prejudice in a highly-discussed viral video from 2020.