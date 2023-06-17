Soft & Quiet Brings The All Too Real Horror Of White Supremacy To Netflix

Last year, I was invited for a few beers by a professor I'd interviewed for an article. He's an amiable chap who holds a well-respected position in the scientific community and we chatted away nicely for a few hours. Then, out of the blue, he decided to share his views on race with me. I won't give you the full details, but suffice enough to say that he feels that ethnic minorities are comparable to certain types of vermin.

I was gobsmacked. I'm a pretty woke guy and I don't think I give off any white supremacist vibes, so I couldn't understand why he thought these vile ideas were suitable for casual conversation with a new acquaintance. I had to take a few minutes outside to consider my next move. I usually try to avoid arguments but I knew I couldn't just let it go, so I went back inside and calmly dismantled his argument. We left on good terms, but I haven't received any further invites from him.

The incident taught me something that I guess I already knew but hadn't had first-hand experience with, at least, not to my knowledge — that people harboring extreme right-wing views aren't just knuckle draggers with swastikas tattooed on their foreheads. They can also be urbane, well-educated, and charming individuals with good jobs and standing in the community, who can go for hours without raging about wokeness, immigration, or Replacement Theory (a particular favorite among xenophobes here in the Czech Republic).

Writer-director Beth de Araujo makes this point with chilling clarity in her disturbing debut feature "Soft & Quiet." It is marketed as a horror under the Blumhouse label, but the most terrifying thing is its all-too-real message that virulent racism is often hidden behind friendly smiles.