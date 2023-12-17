The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In January 2024

Films are available. Then they aren't. Entire film series can be accessed on one day, and then are nowhere to be found the next. The tides roll in, the tides recede. The sun rises, the sun sets. So it goes with streaming.

Thanks to the Writers Strike of 2023, and the revelation that exclusive in-studio streaming services aren't an entirely viable business model, it's become more important than ever to keep tabs on what might be available on notable services in any given week. Sadly, no streaming service purports to be a permanent archive of film and TV, and even the most deeply branded properties are now being shopped around outside of their home studios; to some, it may feel strange that "Merry Little Batman" debuted on Prime Video rather than the expected Warner Bros.-owned Max streaming service. It seems that the most logical way streaming services can move forward might be to recapture the "wild video store" ethos of about a decade ago. Remember when Netflix was used merely for re-watching episodes of "The Office," and not the home of expensive TV shows and high-end prestige pictures?

Actually, keep the high-end prestige pictures. I like those.

For the rest, Netflix has recently released what films and TV shows will be leaving their service in January of 2024, and some great, notable films are thereafter moving to unknown pastures. Best to catch them now before the landscape shifts again and the films vanish for an unknown amount of time.