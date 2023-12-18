Aquaman Director James Wan Has Some Advice For Building A Cinematic Universe [Exclusive]

Hollywood has always been enamored of franchises. Universal became synonymous with horror movies in the 1930s with their Classic Monsters run, while MGM mined Mickey Rooney's Andy Hardy character for 16 films. And then there's the "Blondie" series based on Chic Young's comic strip, which Columbia Pictures wrung bone dry for a staggering 28 installments.

For the most part, these films were produced quickly and cheaply for a quick score at the box office. It wasn't until 1962, when United Artists made a killing with the first James Bond movie ("Dr. No"), that studios began to view franchises as cash cows. With the subsequent success of the "Pink Panther" and "Planet of the Apes" movies, the industry became increasingly eager to turn its blockbusters into ongoing sagas. This filmmaking approach went into hyperdrive in 1977 with the unprecedented phenomenon of "Star Wars." From that point forward, Hollywood quickly became a franchise-driven town.

Nowadays, franchises aren't enough. It's all about creating a "cinematic universe" from which you can spin off characters for solo adventures; you can also do fill-in-the-blank prequels, where audiences get to see significant offscreen events unfold. Done with savvy, and you get an 11-year miracle like the one Kevin Feige pulled off with the Marvel Cinematic Universe; try to force the matter, and you wind up with Warner Bros' aimless and uninspired DC Extended Universe.

The latter endeavor is finally drawing to a close this December with James Wan's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." The first "Aquaman," also directed by Wan, was one of the DCEU's few bright spots; it's the saga's highest grossing entry at $1.14 billion worldwide, and was generally well-received by fans. This wasn't Wan's first rodeo with universe building, and as he prepares to move on, he has some thoughts about how to adeptly develop such a mammoth cinematic undertaking.