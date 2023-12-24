How A Raiders Of The Lost Ark Pilot Wound Up Saving Jurassic Park's Cast And Crew

At the beginning of Steven Spielberg's 1981 adventure film "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) escapes from a jungle-bound ancient temple having just escaped spiders, darts, moving stone doors, a near-plummet into a pit, and a massive rolling boulder. To make matters worse, Indy didn't even get to keep the golden Chachapoyan fertility idol that he had plundered from inside, reluctantly handing it over to a greedy rival (Paul Freeman) backed by an army of armed locals. Indy manages to slip away and, once again, just barely escapes peril as the locals fire arrows and poison darts at him. He barely manages to make it back to a seaplane in a nearby river, where his pilot Jock (Fred Sorenson) flies him to safety.

Ah, but the peril isn't quite over. Indy notices that there's a snake in his passenger seat. Jock assures Indy that it's just his pet snake, Reggie. Indy screams that he hates snakes. "C'mon," Jock shoots back, "show a little backbone, will ya?" The film's introductory sequence ends with a winking joke about Indy's bravery. It's one golden moment in a film full of them.

It turns out that Sorenson was hired for "Raiders" because he is a professional pilot who could actually fly a plane. Jock is Sorenson's only acting credit, and after his scenes wrapped, he moved back to a career as a commercial airline pilot. It seems, however, that his piloting career caused his path to once again cross with Spielberg's. According to a 2013 oral history of "Jurassic Park" conducted by Entertainment Weekly, Sorenson and "Jurassic" producer Kathleen Kennedy literally crossed paths when Spielberg and the crew of his film were stranded on the island of Kauai. Like he did with Indy, Sorenson flew Spielberg to safety.