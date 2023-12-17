Why Scarlett Johansson Had A 'Freak-Out' Over Her Black Widow Costume

An actor's body is their instrument, and depending on one's versatility, that instrument can produce all kinds of music. To cite a pair of extreme examples, Robert De Niro famously packed on 70 pounds to play post-retirement Jake LaMotta in "Raging Bull," while Christian Bale dropped 60 pounds to play the emaciated main character of "The Machinist."

For the most part, though, actors are cast according to physical type, which means they shouldn't have to drastically alter their appearance to play a specific role (because there's a bevy of talented actors who fit a variety of types). Still, there are parts that require rigorous training, like action movies. If you're going to play a character who can take out multiple adversaries at once with their bare hands, you've got to look convincing on camera. This means loads of combat training in different martial arts disciplines. Above all, this means getting in shape.

For an actor who's been cast as a superhero, this means toning up that bod so you can fit in an unforgivingly tight spandex suit. This can be incredibly daunting. Just ask Scarlett Johansson, who had to slip into the form-fitting costume of Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, for the first time in 2010's "Iron Man 2."